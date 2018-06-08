Crisis-Hit Karnataka Congress Weighs R and R - Rotate And Replace - Plan Non-performers can be dropped even earlier if they do not ace their assessment, which can take place every six months, sources say.

Share EMAIL PRINT DK Shivakumar, who emerged as the Congress's crisis manager, fought hard to become Deputy Chief Minister Bengaluru: Confronting seething resentment within its ranks over a place in the Karnataka government, the Congress has proposed a rotational arrangement where ministers will be replaced after two years.



Non-performers can be dropped even earlier if they do not ace their assessment, which can take place every six months, sources say.



The Congress's celebration of a victory over the BJP after forming a government in Karnataka with the Janata Dal Secular was short-lived because of a tussle for the top ministries.



"Yes, there is some tension there, but I am confident that the Congress leaders will take the right decision," Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy told reporters today.

The Congress finally picked 25 ministers, with Rahul Gandhi urging leaders like Mr Shivakumar to accept what's on offer (File Photo)



After a meeting this morning, Mr Shivakumar said: "It is obvious that the senior leaders were hurt. Congress party has kept all options open to fill the vacancies and it will be done soon. I have belief in party high command. We have to build confidence among party workers."

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy allowed only one slot for Deputy Chief Minister, and that was taken by G Parameshwara (File Photo)



Mr Kumaraswamy got ministers at least two weeks after he was sworn in. But a senior Congress leader has reportedly said "this is not the final cabinet."



Ministries have still not been assigned, indicating lingering resentment and worry for the Congress. The BJP, which is 8 short of a majority, hasn't given up hope of the JDS-Congress government crashing.



However, one congress leader said, "It is not a very serious plan but aimed to tide over the protests that are happening.''



