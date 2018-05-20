"My Magnetic Personality": DK Shivakumar On Bringing Back Missing Lawmakers The Congress alleged that its lawmakers were approached by BJP leaders, including Mr Yeddyurappa, who offered them cabinet posts in return for support.

Share EMAIL PRINT DK Sivakumar was instrumental in holding together the Congress lawmakers. Bengaluru: Senior Congress minister DK Shivakumar has said he was instrumental in holding together the Congress lawmakers, who were allegedly being coerced into supporting the BJP in the crucial Supreme Court-ordered trust vote of Saturday. The trust vote eventually did not take place. After an emotional speech in the assembly, BJP's BS Yeddyurappa stepped down.



But till an hour before it, two Congress lawmakers were missing. They had not appeared for the assembly in the morning and the party alleged that they were being "held captive" by BJP leaders.



Today, Mr Shivakumar told NDTV, "Though they (some lawmakers) were taken away by BJP, I was in touch with them and through my sources, I brought them back". "My magnetic personality" held the lawmakers together, he added.



There were questions about how the BJP will manage the numbers -- with 104 lawmakers, the party was still 7 seats short of majority.



For nearly two days, the Congress and JDS lawmakers were kept on the move.



The Congress alleged that its lawmakers were approached by BJP leaders, including Mr Yeddyurappa, who offered them cabinet posts in return for support. The party released several audio tapes, claiming they were proof of the telephonic exchanges.



The "missing" Congress lawmakers -- Pratap Gowda Patil and Anand Singh -- reached the assembly just before the trust vote and took oath as the members.



