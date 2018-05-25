After Trust Vote Victory, Congress-JDS Discuss Cabinet Expansion In Karnataka Within hours of the trust vote, Congress and JDS leaders, including HD Kumaraswamy, met at former Chief Minister and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah's residence on cabinet expansion, sources said.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT HD Kumaraswamy, met at Siddaramaiah's residence on cabinet expansion, sources said (PTI) Bengaluru: Soon after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy proved his three-day-old government's majority on the floor of the assembly, parleys began between coalition partners Congress and JDS on cabinet expansion in Karnataka.



, Congress and JDS leaders,



Among those who attended the meeting were Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC chief G Parameshwara, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal and JDS leader HD Revanna.



Both the coalition partners had earlier



According to sources, Congress leaders are likely to fly to Delhi soon to discuss with the high-command the cabinet expansion and allocation of portfolios.



G Parameshwara had yesterday said the coalition partners are yet to discuss the modalities on sharing of portfolios between both the parties, as also about HD Kumaraswamy



It has already been decided that Congress will have 22 ministers and JDS 12, in the new cabinet.



With a growing number of aspirants for ministers posts in both parties, especially Congress, the leaders are up for a tough task.



Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who emerged as a key figure in keeping party MLAs together before the trust vote of BJP's Yeddyurappa government, is reportedly upset over not getting the Deputy Chief Minister's post.



He is reportedly seeking a major portfolio along with the KPCC chief post, which G Parameshwara is expected to vacate following his appointment as Deputy Chief Minister.



Leaders of the coalition parties are also likely to decide on a coordination committee soon, and will form an empanelled group to formulate a common minimum programme for the smooth functioning of the government.



