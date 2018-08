PM Narendra Modi has assured support to Chief Minister in Karnataka flood rescue operations. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke with Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy regarding flood situation in parts of the state.

"Extended all possible support in the rescue and relief operations. I pray for the safety and well-being of those in the flood affected areas," the PM tweeted.

While some parts of Karnataka are facing drought like situation, some others are reeling under flood.