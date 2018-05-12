NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
From Grandmothers To First Timers, Karnataka Voters Their Flaunt Inked Finger

Polling for Karnataka election 2018 is underway. By 1 pm 36.5 per cent people had casted their votes.

Karnataka | Edited by | Updated: May 12, 2018 14:52 IST
Karnataka election: Enthusiastic voters show their inked finger on polling day.

New Delhi:  Polling for Karnataka election 2018 is underway and the citizens are taking the voting day very seriously. Grandparents, young brides, first-time voters, celebrities, differently-abled and people from various walks of life are coming out to celebrate the "festival of democracy". The seriousness can also be sensed from the micro-blogging site Twitter where the enthusiastic voters are sharing pictures of their inked fingers with encouraging messages - "each vote counts", "have you voted yet?", "show the ink", "perform your duty."

By 1 pm 36.5 per cent people had casted their votes on Saturday. Here's a look at some of the enthusiastic voters:

A man tweeted a picture with her his mother with the caption, "Myself and my mother just voted on festival of democracy."

"I voted in #KarnatakaVoting Did You? Make your voice count. Go out and vote," tweeted a user. "Voted... #KarnatakaVoting Performed our duty," shared another user.

"#myvotecounts Go do your bit to bring about a difference!," tweeted a voter. Former India skipper and coach Anil Kumble also came out with family to vote. He tweeted a picture asking people if they voted too. A differently-abled person voted in the Badami constituency and happily posed for the cameras too. "Karnataka assembly election 2018 with my grand mother aged 89," tweeted another voter, posing with his grandmother. For this first time voter, this is a "no excuse day".

