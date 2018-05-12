From Grandmothers To First Timers, Karnataka Voters Their Flaunt Inked Finger

Karnataka election: Enthusiastic voters show their inked finger on polling day.

Polling for Karnataka election 2018 is underway and the citizens are taking the voting day very seriously. Grandparents, young brides, first-time voters, celebrities, differently-abled and people from various walks of life are coming out to celebrate the "festival of democracy". The seriousness can also be sensed from the micro-blogging site Twitter where the enthusiastic voters are sharing pictures of their inked fingers with encouraging messages - "each vote counts", "have you voted yet?", "show the ink", "perform your duty." By 1 pm 36.5 per cent people had casted their votes on Saturday. Here's a look at some of the enthusiastic voters:A man tweeted a picture with her his mother with the caption, "Myself and my mother just voted on festival of democracy."

Right before her wedding, a bride, in her wedding finery, casted her vote in Madikeri.

Right before her wedding, a bride casts her vote at polling booth number. 131 in Madikeri. #KarnatakaElections2018pic.twitter.com/UsoxftlFDS - ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2018

"Please go and vote for change. One vote also counts," tweeted a user while proudly showing his inked finger after voting.

#KarnatakaVoting#VoteForChange

please go and vote for change

One vote also count pic.twitter.com/XtWYRFJ87L - Nehal Chowdekar (@Nehalchowdekar) May 12, 2018

An 87-year-old wheelchair-borne grandmother also casted her vote in Shimoga constituency.

87-year-old wheelchair-borne woman came to cast her vote at Booth No. 150 in Shimoga #KarnatakaElections2018pic.twitter.com/IgOeIZPCWO - ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2018

First time voters too shared a picture of their inked fingers with caption, "We are done with our Vote. #1stvote"

I voted in #KarnatakaVoting Did You? Make your voice count. Go out and vote pic.twitter.com/WvIULA1V8O - Anusuya (@Ranga_anu) May 12, 2018

"I voted in #KarnatakaVoting Did You? Make your voice count. Go out and vote," tweeted a user."Voted... #KarnatakaVoting Performed our duty," shared another user.

A differently abled person arrives to vote at a polling booth in Badami #KarnatakaElections2018pic.twitter.com/Kcz8KAKZ55 - ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2018

Karnataka assembly election 2018 with my grand mother aged 89. pic.twitter.com/NktK89Ud6I - Nagendra (@nagendragn1) May 12, 2018

"#myvotecounts Go do your bit to bring about a difference!," tweeted a voter.Former India skipper and coach Anil Kumble also came out with family to vote. He tweeted a picture asking people if they voted too.A differently-abled person voted in the Badami constituency and happily posed for the cameras too."Karnataka assembly election 2018 with my grand mother aged 89," tweeted another voter, posing with his grandmother.For this first time voter, this is a "no excuse day".

Among the early voters were senior politicians BS Yeddyurappa, DV Sadananda Gowda and HD Deve Gowda. The votes will be counted for 222 of the 224 seats next Tuesday, May 15.



