From Grandmothers To First Timers, Karnataka Voters Their Flaunt Inked Finger

A man tweeted a picture with her his mother with the caption, "Myself and my mother just voted on festival of democracy."
#KarnatakaVoting myself and my mother just voted on festival of democracy #KarnatakaVotes4BJP#KarnatakaElections2018#SarkaraBadalisiBJPGellisipic.twitter.com/AaGwdrUD9F- Srikanth (@chikusrikanth) May 12, 2018
Right before her wedding, a bride, in her wedding finery, casted her vote in Madikeri.
Right before her wedding, a bride casts her vote at polling booth number. 131 in Madikeri. #KarnatakaElections2018pic.twitter.com/UsoxftlFDS- ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2018
"Please go and vote for change. One vote also counts," tweeted a user while proudly showing his inked finger after voting.
#KarnatakaVoting#VoteForChange- Nehal Chowdekar (@Nehalchowdekar) May 12, 2018
please go and vote for change
One vote also count pic.twitter.com/XtWYRFJ87L
An 87-year-old wheelchair-borne grandmother also casted her vote in Shimoga constituency.
87-year-old wheelchair-borne woman came to cast her vote at Booth No. 150 in Shimoga #KarnatakaElections2018pic.twitter.com/IgOeIZPCWO- ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2018
First time voters too shared a picture of their inked fingers with caption, "We are done with our Vote. #1stvote"
"I voted in #KarnatakaVoting Did You? Make your voice count. Go out and vote," tweeted a user.
We are done with our Vote.. #KarnatakaVoting#1stvotepic.twitter.com/xhEddx6Q7o- Abhishek JM (@abhish_jm) May 12, 2018
"Voted... #KarnatakaVoting Performed our duty," shared another user.
I voted in #KarnatakaVoting Did You? Make your voice count. Go out and vote pic.twitter.com/WvIULA1V8O- Anusuya (@Ranga_anu) May 12, 2018
"#myvotecounts Go do your bit to bring about a difference!," tweeted a voter.
#KarnatakaElections2018 Voted... #KarnatakaVoting Performed our duty pic.twitter.com/el21CTKiaJ- Purushottam Kumar (@pkburnwal) May 12, 2018
Former India skipper and coach Anil Kumble also came out with family to vote. He tweeted a picture asking people if they voted too.
#KarnatakaVoting#myvotecounts Go do your bit to bring about a difference! pic.twitter.com/FX43clP4Xl- Sandra Oberoi (@SandraOberoi) May 12, 2018
A differently-abled person voted in the Badami constituency and happily posed for the cameras too.
We have!!! Have You!!! #KarnatakaElections2018pic.twitter.com/QRyui7xVwV- Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 12, 2018
"Karnataka assembly election 2018 with my grand mother aged 89," tweeted another voter, posing with his grandmother.
A differently abled person arrives to vote at a polling booth in Badami #KarnatakaElections2018pic.twitter.com/Kcz8KAKZ55- ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2018
For this first time voter, this is a "no excuse day".
Karnataka assembly election 2018 with my grand mother aged 89. pic.twitter.com/NktK89Ud6I- Nagendra (@nagendragn1) May 12, 2018
Making my debut in #KarnatakaAssemblyElections2018#RightToVote#AllToPoll#Karnataka#NoExcusesDay#ShowTheInk#FirstVotepic.twitter.com/qGHRsXcrJ9- Jayanth Kumar (@Im_Jayanthkumar) May 12, 2018
Among the early voters were senior politicians BS Yeddyurappa, DV Sadananda Gowda and HD Deve Gowda. The votes will be counted for 222 of the 224 seats next Tuesday, May 15.