DK Shivakumar Travels By Train To Seek blessings In Karnataka Temples

Congress leader DK Shivakumar traveled by Shatabdi Express to Mysuru in Karnataka on Thursday. He is scheduled to visit various temples and mutts during his visit to the city.

The trip is also meant for him to seek blessings for good health after he was admitted to a hospital on November 1 due to high blood pressure and variations in sugar level.

The Congress leader was released from Tihar Jail on October 23 after Delhi High Court granted him bail in a money-laundering case.

He received a rousing welcome. “i want to wholeheartedly thank my party workers, leaders and well-wishers for this warm welcome in bengaluru. I pray to god to give me the strength to fulfil the confidence that they have shown in me,” he had tweeted after being released from the jail.

