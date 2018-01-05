Karnataka Cop Thrashes 2 Men With Leather Strap In Police Station, Video Goes Viral The police officer then proceeded to thrash the men. The video shows one of the men doubling down and wincing in pain after the thrashing. Another police officer then coaxes the other man to come forward to take a beating. The other man stretches out his hands and the police officer hits him as well.

Share EMAIL PRINT The police officer shouted at the youth to hold out their hands and then resorted to thrash them (NDTV) Koppal: A thick leather strap in his hand, a police officer has been caught on camera mercilessly thrashing two young men accused of violating traffic rules at a police station in Karnataka. The shocking incident took place after the two men were accused of violating traffic rules and misbehaving with the police, after which they were hauled to the police station. The police officer then proceeded to thrash the men. The video shows one of the men doubling down and wincing in pain after the thrashing. Another police officer then coaxes the other man to come forward to take a beating. The other man stretches out his hands and the police officer hits him as well.



The incident occurred in Koppal town, 350 kms away from Bangalore, where special arrangements had been made by the local police on Thursday to maintain smooth flow of traffic. This was done because of a huge gathering outside a local temple.



The police Sub-Inspector, who was on the spot at the time, hauled the men to the Koppal Urban Police station. The officer then started shouting at them in Kannada, saying "Hold out your hands" and then resorted to thrash them.



Someone who was present at the police station had recorded the video of the sub inspector thrashing the two men.



The video of the incident was uploaded on social media, where it went viral.



After getting to know about the incident, a senior police official told NDTV that appropriate action would soon be taken against the errant police officials.



"I have heard about the incident but I am yet to see the video clip. I will take suitable action once I see the video," Koppal district's Suprintendent of Police Anil Shetty told NDTV.



