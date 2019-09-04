Congress's Siddaramaiah Caught On Camera Slapping Aide At Mysuru Airport

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is known for his quick temper.

Highlights Siddaramaiah slapped aide when he "tried to push a phone to his ear" The 71-year-old politician is known for his quick temper A few months ago, Siddaramaiah snatched a woman Congress worker's mic

Congress leader Siddaramaiah is seen slapping an aide in a video clip that has drawn huge criticism online. The former chief minister hit the Congress worker at the Mysuru airport.

According to Mr Siddaramaiah's aide, the man "tried to push a phone to his ear and wanted him to talk to some official to put in a word for him". It was then that the Congress leader grew irritated, said the aide.

The 71-year-old politician is known for his quick temper.

A few months ago, he was on camera misbehaving with a woman Congress worker who had come to him with a complaint about the local MLA. The woman was demanding answers from him when, in a fit of anger, he shouted at her and snatched her mic, accidentally pulling her dupatta.

#WATCH: Congress leader and Karnataka's former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slaps his aide outside Mysuru Airport. pic.twitter.com/hhC0t5vm8Q — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

He later said he only wanted to stop the woman from going on and on and that she was "like my sister".

The BJP called Mr Siddaramaiah "Dushasana" - the character in Mahabharata who tried to strip the Pandavas' wife, Draupadi, at the royal court.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.