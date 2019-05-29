'Firm On Discipline': Karnataka Congress Troubleshooter Amid Rebellion

"We will see that the government will be safe," Congress lawmaker DK Shivakumar said.

The Congress in Karnataka is trying to keep its flock together in the wake of disappointing Lok Sabha election results and friction between the party and its partner in the ruling coalition, the Janata Dal (Secular). The Congress's state in-charge is in Bengaluru to meet party leaders and this evening, a crucial meeting of Congress's legislators will be held.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara insisted that all would be well, despite open rebellion by some legislators. "The coalition government is very safe. Of course, there is some sort of aberrations but we are safe. Venugopal will definitely take stock of the election results and we will see how to go about the future, to build the party in Karnataka," Dr Parameshwara told NDTV.

He said that barring one or two legislators, all the others would attend the meet. When asked about the outburst by senior leader Roshan Baig, who had called Congress general secretary KC Venugopal "a buffoon", he said, "(Roshan Baig) has some personal ...he can come and express. The very purpose of calling the Congress Legislature Party meet is to express their feelings."

He said the possibility of cabinet expansion and reshuffle was being discussed. He also played down the comment by JD(S) legislator Gaurishankar, who said the party's HD Deve Gowda has lost in Tumakuru because of the coalition.

"Well, it's his individual opinion and he has expressed his feelings because in his constituency, the BJP has taken a lead. So naturally, he is hurt," Dr Parameshwara said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also believes that the opposition BJP has something planned.

"You have been seeing and you have been reporting. They have been trying to destabilise the government, not just today but for a long time - but they will not be successful," he said.

Congress leaders and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) met with Congress general secretary today.

Congress trouble-shooter, DK Shivakumar told NDTV, "Some of the MLAs have definitely spoken against some of our leaders. The Congress party is firm as far as discipline is concerned. We will speak to all of them and tell them of the situation. As far as the party is concerned, we all are united. Some internal criticism is there. We will have to digest this for the time being. The Chief Minister has spoken to all of them. I think all will be in control."

He added, "The government is very safe. We will see that the government will be safe."