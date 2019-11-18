Karnataka Congress MLA Stabbed At Wedding In Mysuru, Attacker Caught

Tanveer Sait was attacked by a man with a knife at a wedding ceremony in Mysuru.

Congress MLA and former Karnataka Minister Tanveer Sait was attacked by a man with a knife at a wedding ceremony in Mysuru on Sunday night, the police said.

Mr Sait, the Narasimharaja constituency MLA, was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mysuru, where he underwent a surgery, they said.

The attacker has been identified as 25-year-old Farhaan Pasha.

Karnataka: Congress MLA Tanveer Sait was attacked with a sharp knife by a man, Farhan, during an event y'day in Mysuru. The MLA was admitted to a hospital & the attacker was taken into police custody. The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/NH813Fic50 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

As Mr Sait was seated at the function, Pasha attacked him with a knife and tried to escape, when he was caught by the people at the venue and later handed over to the police.

The incident was captured on video at the event.

The accused is being interrogated, police officials said.



