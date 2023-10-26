12 Dead, 1 Injured In Road Accident In Karnataka's Chikkaballapur

The accident occurred on the outskirts of the district headquarters town of Chikkaballapur.

Twelve people were killed and one critically injured when the SUV they were travelling in crashed into a stationary tanker here on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident occurred on the outskirts of the district headquarters town of Chikkaballapur.

The SUV was plying from Bagepalli to Chikkaballapur when the driver crashed into the stationary tanker, killing 12 passengers, including four women on the spot. One person was critically injured and is undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital, sources said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)