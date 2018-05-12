NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Live TVNewsOpinionScheduleCandidatesCommentsPrevious StatsVideosTweets

"We Have Done Well": HD Deve Gowda After Casting Vote In Karnataka

HD Deve Gowda, leader of Janata Dal Secular or JD(S) cast his vote today at Holenarasipura town of Hassan district along with wife Chennamma Deve Gowda.

Karnataka | Edited by | Updated: May 12, 2018 13:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'We Have Done Well': HD Deve Gowda After Casting Vote In Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly Elections: HD Deve Gowda cast his vote in Hassan district

Bengaluru:  Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda - who, opinion polls predicted will play a kingmaker, has expressed confidence that his party will get majority. Both BJP and the Congress have accused Mr Deve Gowda's party of being hand-in-glove with the rival party.

After casting his vote today at Holenarasipura town of Hassan district along with wife Chennamma Deve Gowda, son HD Revanna and other family members, Mr Deve Gowda said, "We expect a possibility of forming the government, we have done well".

Mr Gowda's party, who has the traditional support of Vokkaligas in the state, has teamed up with Mayawati, the Dalit powerhouse from Uttar Pradesh. The two parties have claimed that they will form the nucleus of a non-Congress-non-BJP front.

The Congress, however, has accused the JD(S) of being the "B" team of the BJP, especially in Mysuru's Chamundeshwari, one of the seats from where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is contesting.

The BJP has, however, refuted the Congress allegations. "It is the Congress that is secretly working with them and the two will align after the elections," Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

Mr Gowda has also repeatedly said that he is not interested in an alliance with either party. He has even threatened to disinherit his son, HD KUmaraswamy after the post-poll alliance with the BJP in 2008, which ended in disaster.   

Comments
Earlier today, Mr Kumaraswamy, who is also the party's chief ministerial candidate, met Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswami  of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math in Jayanagar.

Like Mr Siddaramaiah, Mr Kumaraswamy is contesting from two constituencies - Ramanagara and Channapatna.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Karnataka assembly elections 2018Deve Gowda
................... Advertisement ...................
................... Advertisement ...................

................................ Advertisement ................................