BJP 'Keeps Doing New Experiments': CT Ravi On Upcoming Karnataka Polls

BJP fielded CT Ravi from the Chikmagalur constituency.

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) giving tickets to 52 new faces in its first list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections, the party's national general secretary CT Ravi on Wednesday said the BJP stand apart from other parties as it keeps on experimenting.

"I express my gratitude towards the party for announcing my candidature. 52 new people have been given the opportunity to contest this election. BJP is called a party with a difference because it keeps doing new experiments. BJP is strong on the ground in the state," CT Ravi told ANI.

He said the party will announce the second list of candidates by April 20.

"By April 20, the second list of candidates for the Karnataka elections will be announced. Today, in Karnataka, Congress, JD(S) fighting alone, unlike they keep saying that they will fight unitedly against BJP," he added.

BJP on Tuesday released the first list of candidates for 189 seats out of 224 seats for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections with 52 new candidates getting tickets.

While addressing the press conference BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh said, "52 new faces, eight women, nine doctors, five lawyers, one retired IPS officer, three retired government employees and eight social activists have been given tickets.

He further mentioned that BY Vijendran who is the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has also been given the ticket.

The party fielded former Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao from the Chamrajpet constituency.

State Ministers - Shashikala Jolai, R Ashok, Prabho Chauhan, Shankar Muniyakappa, Muniratna, ST Somashekar, VC Patil, Varity Vasuraj, Murgesh Nirani, CC Patil, Sunil Kumar, Shivram Hebbar have been given tickets.

State Assembly Speaker Vishwaser Hegde has been given the ticket.

"V Somanna MLA from Govindraj Nagar has been given a ticket from Chamaraj Nagar and Varuna Assembly. It will directly challenge Congress leader Siddaramaiah," he added.

In this list, tickets have been given to Lingayat-51, Vokkalinga-41, Kurba-7, SC-30, ST-16 and 32 from the OBC community.

Meanwhile, supporters of sitting BJP MLA from Belagavi North, Anil Benake staged a protest on Tuesday evening after he was denied a ticket in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

Further, supporters of BJP MLA Mahadevappa Yadawad protested in Ramdurg constituency in Belagavi over the ticket being denied to him. Chikka Revana who joined the BJP recently got the ticket from the constituency.

According to BJP sources, former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has started showing a rebellious attitude and has been called to Delhi.

"Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has started showing a rebellious attitude. In fact, the party's high command is not in favour of fielding him, but Shettar does not agree. He has been called to Delhi. Shettar will be asked to work for the party. It is unlikely he will get a ticket for the upcoming elections " party sources said.

BJP sources also mentioned that the wife of the late union minister Ananth Kumar will not get a ticket in the upcoming elections.

"No ticket will be given to Tejaswini Ananth Kumar but she may be given a larger role in the organisation in the time to come," sources said.

