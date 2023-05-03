'Manifestation Of Mental Level': BJP Chief Slams Congress's Karnataka Manifesto

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10. (File)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Wednesday alleged that Congress has been putting obstacles on the path of state's development, adding that the manifesto of the grand old party for the upcoming May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections is the "manifestation of their mental level".

Launching an attack on the recently released Congress manifesto, JP Nadda said, "Their (Congress) manifesto is the manifestation of their mental level. People are now fighting against dynastic rules and they want development. So Bharatiya Janata Party has come forward."

The scathing attack comes after Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for Karnataka polls making a slew of promises such as 'Gruha Jyoti', 'Gruha Lakshmi' and 'Anna Bhagya' even as it apparently sought to draw a parallel between Bajrang Dal and PFI and said it will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any organisations which promote enmity and hatred.

"The Congress party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred against communities on the grounds of caste and religion," read the Congress manifesto.

Alleging that Congress was trying to halt development in the state, Mr Nadda said, "Congress party has always put breaks and obstacles to development. National Education Policy has been implemented in Karnataka but now they (Congress) want to put a break to it. You can see that they are nowhere near power but what is their thinking."

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain hit out at the Congress party for comparing VHP with Popular Front of India (PFI) in its Karnataka Assembly election manifesto and said the move is 'highly objectionable.'

"Comparing VHP with anti-national, terrorist and banned organization PFI is highly objectionable", Surendra Jain said.

VHP Leader further told ANI that the way Congress and PFI have formed an alliance, Bajrang Dal has become an eyesore of the Congress. "Sonia Gandhi cannot cheat the people of the country. The way Congress has wrongly tried to defame Bajrang Dal, the country's people will not accept it and Bajrang Dal workers are taking it as a challenge. We will answer that too and will not let your plans succeed."

"Congress Party talk about banning Bajrang Dal but forget that they were the ones who opposed the banning of anti-national organizations like 'SIMMI' and they even protested on the streets against the ban", he added

Surendra Jain further added that by the Congress party demanding to ban Bajrang Dal, the party's agenda has come out in public.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

