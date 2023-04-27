Ex PM Deve Gowda, 80, To Begin 11-Day Campaign Across Karnataka Ahead Of Polls

Elections to the 224-member Assembly would take place on May 10. (File)

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said he will campaign for his party at 42 places in the next 11 days in the run-up to the Assembly elections in Karnataka.

The 89-year old leader said he will take a break once in a week keeping in view his health condition.

"Starting from tomorrow I will campaign till May 8 at 42 places. This is a tentative programme. I will take rest once in a week keeping health conditions in mind because I have to take an injection once in a week," Gowda, who will turn 90 on May 18, said in a press conference.

Mr Gowda said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have promised to come to Karnataka to campaign for JD(S) candidates, adding that some other national leaders are in touch with former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in this regard.

"In the coming days, there will be many developments in national politics. I feel that some developments (at local level) may take place accordingly," Mr Gowda added without elaborating.

He said the party had fielded 211 candidates of which two withdrew their candidature and the nomination form of two others was rejected. So, 207 JD(S) candidates are in fray.

Apart from this, the JD (S) has extended its support to three CPI(M) and three Republican Party of India candidates.

Elections to the 224-member Assembly would take place on May 10, and the results would be declared on May 13.

