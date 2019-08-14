Kannada Actor Komal Thrashed By Group After His Car Brushed Bikes: Police

Komal was taken to the hospital with an injured face

Kannada film actor Komal was allegedly thrashed by four youths after his car brushed their bikes in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, police said.

Mr Komal was on the way to drop his daughter for tuition when the incident happened at Malleswaram, police said.

The youths, who were apparently drunk, dragged the 46-year-old actor out of the car and beat him up in public. Timely intervention of some local residents prevented any major untoward incident, police said.

Mr Komal was taken to a hospital with an injured face and was discharged after first aid. Police have arrested all the accused.

Mr Komal's brother Jaggesh, who is also a popular Kannada actor, alleged that hooliganism had gone up manifold in the city, making the life of ordinary citizens "miserable and helpless".

"I request the police to put an end to such incidents. It is causing fear among the ordinary citizens," Mr Jaggesh said.

