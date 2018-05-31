In Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy's Party Gets Finance, Congress Home Ministry

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who is currently abroad, has signed off on the agreement through videoconference last night, sources said.
"We have held five rounds of talks with each other and have decided that the JD(S) will get the Finance portfolio. I will be now travelling to Bengaluru to hold further talks within our party," JDS leader Danish Ali was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.
The team of Congress negotiators included senior party leaders Gulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Ahmed Patel and Venugopal Rao. The JD(S) was represented by Danish Ali, who was in constant touch with party boss HD Deve Gowda and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.