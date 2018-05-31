In Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy's Party Gets Finance, Congress Home Ministry

Karnataka | Edited by | Updated: May 31, 2018 14:33 IST

New Delhi:  After days of negotiation, HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular and the Congress have finalized the division of power -- with the crucial finance ministry going to the regional party and the home department to the Congress. The formal announcement will be made soon, said party sources.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who is currently abroad, has signed off on the agreement through videoconference last night, sources said.

"We have held five rounds of talks with each other and have decided that the JD(S) will get the Finance portfolio. I will be now travelling to Bengaluru to hold further talks within our party," JDS leader Danish Ali was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

The team of Congress negotiators included senior party leaders Gulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Ahmed Patel and Venugopal Rao. The JD(S) was represented by Danish Ali, who was in constant touch with party boss HD Deve Gowda and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.
 

