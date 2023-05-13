'We've Got Blessings Of Bajrang Bali And Sufi Saints': Congress MP

Imran Pratapgarhi is the chief of the Congress's minority department. (File)

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi on Saturday said that the Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Sangh-affiliated Vishwa Hindu Parishad, will face action if the party locks the win that it appeared to be heading for as the Karnataka election results were declared.

Mr Pratapgarhi, the chief of the Congress's minority department, told NDTV that the party intends to go through with its manifesto promise of cracking down on groups that sow communal discord.

"We have got the blessings of Bajrang Bali (another name for Lord Hanuman) and all the Sufi saints. We are against those who do politics of hate and violence. We will definitely fulfil what we have promised in our manifesto. Bajrang Dal will be banned if we win the election," he said.

The Congress manifesto for Karnataka had stated that it will "take strong action against organisations like Bajrang Dal that promote enmity and hatred among different communities". It also promised to protect minorities from "communal violence" and "false cases".

It had named the Popular Front of India (PFI), a Muslim group banned by some states for alleged links to terrorism, along with the Bajrang Dal, which is often linked with vigilantism, violence and moral policing.

In the face of a backlash from members of the ruling BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has, it clarified the promise, saying it had "no proposal to ban the Bajrang Dal" because banning an organisation like it came under the central government.

"We have mentioned both the PFI and the Bajrang Dal in our manifesto. This includes all (radical) outfits. Banning an outfit is not possible by a state government. The Bajrang Dal cannot be banned by the Karnataka government," Veerappa Moily, a former chief minister of Karnataka and also a member of parliament, had said last week.

"DK Shivakumar will give more clarity... Even the Supreme Court has given judgement to stop hate politics. We have no proposal to ban the Bajrang Dal. I can tell you this as a leader," Mr Moily, also a former Union Minister, added.

The clarification came as the promise in the manifesto had drawn sharp criticism from PM Modi, who accused the Congress of insulting Lord Hanuman.

Hitting back, the Congress accused the Prime Minister of "hurting religious sentiments" of devotees by equating Lord Hanuman with the Bajrang Dal and demanded an apology from him.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said it is shameful that the prime minister has drawn such a parallel, which is an insult to crores of devotees of Lord Hanuman.