Holiday Declared For Schools, Colleges in Karnataka's Shivamogga District

There is a flood-like situation in northern parts of Karnataka (Representational image)

Shivamogga district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges (government and aided) today due to incessant rains.

The schools and colleges will remain close in Sagar, Thirthahalli, and Hosanagara areas of Malnad region.

There is a flood-like situation in northern parts of Karnataka due to Maharashtra releasing huge volumes of water from its reservoirs after receiving heavy rainfall in the state.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had conducted an aerial survey on Monday of the flood-affected areas in north Karnataka to take stock of the situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall over Odisha, south Chhattisgarh, south Madhya Pradesh, central Maharashtra, south Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, northern Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the coming days.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Odisha, south Chhattisgarh, south MP, Madhya Maharashtra, south Konkan and Goa, Gujarat region, Kerala, Karnataka and northern parts of Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana during next 4-5 days," the IMD release said.

