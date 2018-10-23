Amid Power Crisis, HD Kumaraswamy Says Centre Not Allocating Coal

HD Kumaraswamy also pulled up the state electricity department officials for not acting in time

As a power crisis looms large in Karnataka in the wake of acute coal shortage, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy Tuesday said the centre was not allocating the state's share of coal despite repeated requests.

HD Kumarawamy also pulled up the state electricity department officials for not acting in time and for failure to inform him about the situation in advance.

Karnataka is staring at a power crisis in the wake of zero coal reserve in Raichur Thermal Power Plant.

Talking to reporters in Bengaluru, the chief minister said requests had been sent to the Centre in the last two months for coal supply and he had also drawn the attention of the Union Coal Minister Piyush Goyal recently through a tweet to the situation.

HD Kumaraswamy said he had convened a meeting of electricity department officials to take corrective measures to minimise loadshedding due to power shortage.