'Don't Want Chief Minister's Post': HD Kumaraswamy Breaks Down At Rally

At the rally, HD Kumaraswamy said, "I just want your love"

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday got emotional during an election rally and said that he does not want the Chief Minister's post.

Talking about his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who lost to Sumalatha from Mandya in Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the former chief minister said he did not want his son to contest from Mandya.

"...I don't need politics, don't want Chief Minister post. I just want your love. I don't know why my son lost. I didn't want him to contest from Mandya but my own people from Mandya wanted him but didn't support him which hurt me," HD Kumaraswamy said.

The by-elections to 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka will be held on December 5.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.