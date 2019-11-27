"Don't Want Chief Minister's Post": HD Kumaraswamy Breaks Down At Rally

Talking about his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who lost to Sumalatha from Mandya in Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, HD Kumaraswamy said he did not want his son to contest from Mandya.

Karnataka | | Updated: November 27, 2019 22:36 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Don't Want Chief Minister's Post': HD Kumaraswamy Breaks Down At Rally

At the rally, HD Kumaraswamy said, "I just want your love"


Mandya: 

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday got emotional during an election rally and said that he does not want the Chief Minister's post.

Talking about his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who lost to Sumalatha from Mandya in Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the former chief minister said he did not want his son to contest from Mandya.

"...I don't need politics, don't want Chief Minister post. I just want your love. I don't know why my son lost. I didn't want him to contest from Mandya but my own people from Mandya wanted him but didn't support him which hurt me," HD Kumaraswamy said.

The by-elections to 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka will be held on December 5.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

HD Kumaraswamy

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
MaharashtraAjit PawarNawab MalikSensexFASTagSolar Eclipse Amruta FadnavisISROJharkhandAir Quality IndexLive TVTrain StatusAnti Pollution MaskFASTag IndiaAnil AmbaniVivo U20WhatsAppOppoWhatsApp UpdateNote 8 ProAmazon SaleCartosat 3

................................ Advertisement ................................