'No MLA Is Quitting JDS,' Says HD Deve Gowda Amid Reports Of Feud

"Nobody is going to run away," Janata Dal Secular supremo HD Deve Gowda said. (File)

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) supremo HD Deve Gowda on Saturday dismissed reports of any MLA quitting the party due to internal strife, amid claims by disqualified legislator KC Narayana Gowda that at least 20 MLAs were waiting to leave the outfit.

"Nobody is going to run away. What did he say? He spoke in a bad way," the former prime minister told reporters in Bengaluru.

Admitting there could be differences between MLA GT Deve Gowda SR, Mahesh, both from the JDS, HD Deve Gowda said he never said anything about quitting the party.

KC Narayana Gowda on Saturday lashed out at the first family of the JDS, led by HD Deve Gowda and his two sons former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and former minister HD Revanna.

"I request Deve Gowda with folded hands to come out of your obsession for your family," Narayana Gowda told reporters on Saturday.

He had accused Revanna of misbehaving with the MLAs, which he said made them resign.

"I never wanted to quit but I am not the only one to leave. Seventeen people have left including ministers. Imagine their plight. They were saying that they could not tolerate the torture of Revanna. Twenty MLAs are ready to quit," Narayana Gowda said.

Two days ago, GT Deve Gowda and SR Srinivas issued statements, criticising the party leadership.

