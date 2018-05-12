Free Coffee, Internet, Discount On Bills, Bengaluru Goes All Out To Encourage Voting Voters who made their debut today can head for this restaurant opposite the Vidhan Soudha for a free dosa and coffee. And those who aren't first-timers will also get a complimentary cup of coffee, its owner said

Coffee drinking is a culture in Karnataka and what better way to utilise it to encourage voters. Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital and India's "Silicon Valley" is known for staying home on



Voters who made their debut today can head for this restaurant opposite the Vidhan Soudha for a free dosa and coffee. And those who aren't first-timers will also get a complimentary cup of coffee, its owner said.



Krishnaraj SP, owner of Hotel Nisarga Grand Pure, eavesdropped on a bunch of youngsters a few days ago. They were discussing the state of politics in Karnataka and the country and how they didn't feel enthusiastic about the



"I heard a few youngsters who were talking how their vote won't count and wouldn't make any difference. When I tried to persuade them to exercise their right, they asked if I would give them free masala dosa and coffee for their vote. I agreed," Mr Krishnaraj said.



Karnataka has the strongest coffee drinking culture in this country and Mr Krishnaraj's offer has also inspired others to lure voters with coffee and help boost the turnout.



Vasudev's Adiga, a chain of quick-service restaurants, is also offering free coffee at its 20 outlets to those who vote today. Some other restaurants are offering discounts on food bills on voting day.



Besides restaurants, a cyber cafe in Rajajinagar is offering free internet access to everyone who votes. The cafe is also offering discount on photocopying.



These outlets have, however, clarified that they aren't supporting any particular party and just want to push youngsters to vote.



According to reports, the officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had planned to meet traders, hoteliers, mall and multiplex owners to discuss discounts ahead of the elections, but it was cancelled as the popular move, they thought, would be exploited by political parties to influence voters.



