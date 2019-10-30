Former Supreme Court Judge And Ex-Karnataka Lokayukta N Venkatachala Dies

Former Supreme Court judge N Venkatachala died in Bengaluru.

Former Karnataka Lokayukta and former Supreme Court judge N Venkatachala died in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He was 89.

"He was brought to the emergency room at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in an unresponsive state at 6.30 am. Despite taking measures to resuscitate him, he remained unresponsive. He was declared no more at 7 am," a press note issued by Ramaiah Memorial Hospital stated.

Justice Venkatachala was appointed as a judge of the top court in July 1992. He retired from his post in July 1995. He served as Lokayukta of Karnataka following his retirement from the judiciary.

