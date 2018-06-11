Former Karnataka Speaker's Office in Vidhan Soudha Allotted To Siddaramaiah

Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar worked out of this office for two weeks.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has no constitutional post in the new state government, has been allotted the room of former speaker in Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru.Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, who took over from former Speaker KB Koliwad and worked out of room no 125 on the first floor of the complex for two weeks, cleared the space for Siddaramaiah's new office. The former chief minister is the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) and the chairman of the JDS-Congress government coordination committee. He was unanimously elected as the leader of the CLP last month.The swanky new office has high-end wood furniture, LED TV and other comforts. Mr Koliwad had renovated his office last year at a cost of Rs 68 lakh and the single-room office was expanded into two, reports said.After Congress's crushing defeat in Karnataka assembly elections, a senior member of his own party in the state lashed out at Siddaramaiah alleging that his arrogance cost the party.The results on May 15 delivered a hung assembly with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 104 seats, but short of a majority by eight seats. The Congress, which won 78 seats, struck a post-poll deal and extended its unconditional support to the Janata Dal (Secular) which won 38 seats to form and head the government.