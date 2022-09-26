Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna On Respiratory Support

SM Krishna is expected to be discharged from the hospital in the next two or three days.

Former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna was on Sunday hospitalised with acute respiratory tract infection. The hospital said Krishna is on minimal respiratory support.

"S M Krishna is admitted to Manipal Hospital. He has acute respiratory tract infection," the hospital in a statement said adding that he is in a cheerful frame of mind. His health status is being monitored by Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar," a bulletin said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who called on Mr Krishna in the hospital said he was recuperating and would be discharged from the hospital in the next two or three days.

"The former chief minister had fever and was admitted to Vaidehi Hospital. After problems of respiration he was immediately shifted to Manipal Hospital. Thanks to continuous treatment, he was recovering and is expected to be discharged after two or three days. People need not panic," Bommai said.

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, too, met Krishna in the hospital. Krishna was the 16th chief minister of Karnataka from October 11, 1999 to May 28, 2004. The 90-year-old politician had served as Governor of Maharashtra and was the External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012. He joined the BJP in 2017.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)