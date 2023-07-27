Focus On Poll Guarantees, Can't Push Development This Year: DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar has ruled out any disgruntlement within the ruling Congress

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said the Congress government in the state cannot provide for development this year because of financial constraints caused by the implementation of the five poll guarantees.

Mr Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, said efforts will be made to ensure that the party legislators, who have huge expectations, understand the situation and remain patient.

Some Congress MLAs are said to be miffed and have complained to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the party leadership that they have not been able to get work done in their constituencies, and that transfers (of government servants) as requested has not happened. They have expressed unhappiness regarding ministers, as well, and have alleged that they are not cooperating.

However, Mr Shivakumar and the Chief Minister have ruled out any disgruntlement within the ruling Congress.

"It is true that MLAs asked for a meeting (of the legislature party) to discuss certain issues, we too want to discuss with them on certain financial issues, because we will have to keep aside Rs 40,000 crore (for implementing guarantees)," Mr Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "We will not be able to provide for development this year. We will not be able to provide -- in the irrigation department or PWD department, but there is a huge expectation (from MLAs). We have asked them to wait. We will explain the situation to them in the legislature party meeting." Mr Shivakumar said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also said this during the preparation of the budget, and he had also asked the ministers to have patience.

"The previous government had created bankruptcy, they had called for more tenders and emptied the exchequer. As we (Congress) have ensured that we fulfill our promises by implementing the guarantees in the first year itself. All of them (MLAs) should remain patient," he said, adding that emergency works will surely be taken up.

The Congress legislature party is scheduled to meet here on Thursday evening.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)