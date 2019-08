5 School Students Electrocuted While Removing Flagpole In Karnataka

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa ordered a probe. (Representational)

Five high school students died of electrocution while allegedly trying to remove a flagpole erected for the Independence Day celebrations at their government-run hostel in Koppal as they came in contact with an overhead power line, police said.

Two students got electrocuted first as they came in contact with adjacent power line as they attempted to remove the flagpole from the first floor of the hostel building.

Three other students rushed to save the two but all of them died, police said.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa ordered a probe into the tragic incident and announced a relief of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

The hostel is being run at a private building on a rental basis, and all the five were studying in high schools in the district headquarters town, about 350 km from here.

The pole had been erected on the first floor of the hostel building for hoisting the national flag.

Police said they have registered a case and were likely to take legal action against owner of the building, warden of the hostel and local electricity supply company officials.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Yediyurappa said, "I have ordered a probe into the death of five students due to electrocution in Koppal. I have ordered District Deputy Commissioner to give Rs five lakh to each family as compensation."





