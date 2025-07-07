Karnataka To Treat Sudden Deaths As "Notifiable Disease", Says Health Minister

The Karnataka government on Monday decided to treat sudden deaths as "notifiable disease" and conduct postmortem in such cases.

State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said there will be more screening of people above the age of 15 years in the state.

The minister's remarks came in the wake of a spate of heart attacks in the state, especially in Hassan district.

He also sought to clarify that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement linking Covid vaccine with the spate of heart attacks was not with any malafide intention.

"We have decided to announce sudden deaths as a notifiable disease. The government should be notified if sudden deaths happen outside hospitals," Mr Rao said in a press conference.

He said autopsy will be made compulsory in cases of sudden deaths.

The minister underlined the need for screening more people, including children about 15 years of age at least once a year "because there are people who have diseases since birth".

Mr Rao also announced incorporating a subject on heart attacks and diseases causing sudden deaths in the textbooks.

"We have sent a format to the education department to include a chapter on sudden deaths in their curriculum. This will be included in next academic year," Mr Rao said.

It has also been decided to impart training to people on cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

Further, the Puneeth Rajkumar Hrudaya Jyoti scheme, which is going on in 86 hospitals in the state, will be extended to Taluk level hospitals this year, the minister said.

The scheme is aimed at providing treatment to people suffering sudden heart attacks.

Citing a report by an expert committee set up by the Karnataka government to an investigation into sudden cardiovascular deaths and their possible association with Covid-19 infection and vaccination, Rao said Covid and not its vaccine be the reason behind heart attacks and sudden deaths.

"After Covid there is also spurt in diabetes. Those who died of heart attacks had the risk factors of diabetes, blood pressure and obesity. Covid's effect is quite evident on people because the patients had taken various medicines during that time and there was lack of physical activities," he explained.

"Covid vaccine was not directly responsible for the cardiac arrests. There were several researches at the national level. The vaccines have benefited people, especially the one we took in India," Mr Rao said.

The minister, however, pointed out that there is some doubt about MRNA vaccines, which were not administered in India.

"It has been slightly found that the MRNA vaccine has caused myocarditis (inflammation of heart muscles)," Mr Rao said.

On Siddaramaiah's statement linking Covid vaccine with the spate of heart attacks, the minister explained, "the CM's intention was good but some people mistook it. He wanted to know about the side effects of Covid and its vaccine." Siddaramaiah came in for sharp criticism for attributing Covid vaccines for a series of heart attacks in the state.

"It cannot be denied that the hasty approval and distribution of the Covid vaccine to the public could also be a reason for these deaths, as several studies worldwide have recently indicated that COVID vaccines could be a cause for the increasing number of heart attacks. Before BJP criticize us on this matter, they should ask their conscience," the CM had said in a post on 'X'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)