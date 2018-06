FIR Registered Against Siddaramaiah In Land Denotification Case

An RTI activist has accused Mr Siddaramaiah of usurping government property. (File)

Mysuru police today registered an FIR against former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and three others for their alleged involvement in a land de-notification case."We have filed an FIR against four people, including Siddaramaiah, for denotifying a land under Laxmipuram police station limits," Mysuru Police Commissioner AS Subramanyeshwar Rao told PTI in Bengaluru.The FIR was filed following a direction from a court in Mysuru, he said.The principal senior civil judge and Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mysuru, had on June 18 directed police to register criminal cases and file an FIR against Mr Siddaramaiah and the three others.The other three are former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairmen C Basave Gowda and incumbent MUDA Commissioner P S Kantharaju, Mr Rao said.The FIR was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including unlawful buying of property (169), cheating (420) and forgery (468), Mr Rao added. In his compliant, RTI activist N Gangaraju had charged Mr Siddaramaiah and the officials of usurping government property and denotifying 30 guntas of land at Hinkal village near Mysuru.He alleged that the land was denotified at the behest of Mr Siddaramaiah and in 1997,he had purchased 10 guntas illegally and built a house in 1998 before selling it when he was Deputy Chief Minister.