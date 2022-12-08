Karnataka Man Hired 6 People To Kill His Son: Cops

The body of the man's son was buried by the accused at a sugarcane field. (Representational)

The Hubballi Police in Karnataka said they have arrested a man who "confessed" to have "hired" six people to get his 26-year-old son killed. the six other accused have also been arrested.

Police Commissioner Hubballi, Labhu Ram, said, "Akhil, a jeweller, was murdered on December 1. His uncle filed the missing person's case on December 3, which was misleading. After interrogating the family members, the father of the victim confessed to having hired six persons to get his son killed".

The senior police official added that the murder was "motivated by personal issues" but did not divulge more details.

"The role of each accused has to be ascertained. The main accused, Akhil's father, Bharath Mahajanshet, handed over the victim to the "supari (contract) killers" at the murder location and returned home alone," he said at a press conference.

Police is investigating the case from all angles, and the chances of the involvement of a few others in this murder case can't be ruled out, he added.

"The body was buried by the accused at a sugarcane field in Devikoppa near kalaghatgi on the day of his murder," the Police Commissioner said.

The body was exhumed on Wednesday.

A team of experts from the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Forensic Science Wing, performed the postmortem at the site, and the experts from the Regional Forensic Lab in Hubli gathered vital information in connection with the murder case, police added.

The body was handed over to the family members by police after the autopsy.

Police have identified the other six accused as Mahadev Nalwad, Saleem Salauddin Moulvi, Rehman Vijapur, Prabhayya Hiremath, and Mohammed Hanif, all residents of Hubli.

Three other accused were arrested immediately after the confession of the prime accused, while the other three accused were arrested near Gabbur in Hubblli on Thursday morning, Police added.