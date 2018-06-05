Eye On 2019, Rahul Gandhi Draws Up Karnataka Minister's List: Sources

The performance of the government is seen as a crucial factor in the performance of the Congress-Janata Dal Secular alliance at the hustings.
To that end, the party is looking at proving a stable government for the next two years - initially till the general elections and then, the year after. The final decision will be taken by Mr Gandhi and K Venugopal, the in-charge of the party's state unit.
Sources said Mr Gandhi is also using the meetings to review the election, in which Congress' Siddaramaiah government was voted out. Though a delegation has gone from Karnataka, which includes the party's senior leaders, Mr Gandhi is having one-on-one interaction with many of them, sources said.