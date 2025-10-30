"Do You Know Who's My Father?": Man Assaults Toll Staff In Karnataka

A BJP leader's son allegedly assaulted toll booth staff in Karnataka for asking him to pay the fee. The attack was captured on CCTV.

Samarthgowda Patil, son of BJP leader and MLA candidate Vijugowda Patil, was travelling in a black Thar SUV from Vijayapura towards Sindagi when the incident took place.

When the toll booth staff asked for the fee, Samarthgowda reportedly identified himself as "Vijugowda Patil's son."

The staff then asked which Vijugowda he was referring to. This allegedly angered Samarthgowda. He and his friends then assaulted the toll gate employee, identified as Sangappa.

Other staff members at the toll booth intervened and stopped the assault. The injured employee was admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

The entire incident has been captured in the CCTV installed inside the toll plaza. The police are yet to get an official complaint in this matter and have said action will be taken once the complaint is given in the matter.

Vijayakumar (Vijayagouda) Patil has been contesting from Baleshwar constituency since 2008; however, he hasn't been able to win the seat. This seat is currently held by MB Patil, who serves as Industries Minister in Karnataka.