DK Shivakumar Says Decision On Karnataka Seat-Sharing Soon

Seat sharing has emerged as a matter of disagreement between the Congress and Janata Dal Secular but the leaders are confident about fighting the polls together.

Karnataka | | Updated: January 07, 2019 02:45 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
DK Shivakumar Says Decision On Karnataka Seat-Sharing Soon

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar reiterated that Congress and JD(S) will fight together.


Bengaluru: 

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar said on Sunday that his party will fight the national polls in alliance with the JD(S) across all seats of Karnataka. He added that there will be a discussion on seat-sharing arrangement soon.

Asked about the JD(S)'s demand for 12 seats, he said, "I am not spokesperson of JD(S). Is it wrong to have a desire? Politically they will have to give a message of confidence and courage to their party workers and seek their support in winning."

Seat sharing has emerged as a matter of disagreement between the two parties but the leaders have exuded confidence in fighting the polls together.

Upset over Congress' "big brother attitude", JD(S) members had recently asked its leadership to contest all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state alone. JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda has clarified that his party will fight the polls in alliance with the Congress and demanded 12 seats.

Expressing doubts over JD(S)'s demand for 12 seats, state Congress Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said seat sharing between the ruling coalition partners will be based on merit.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

DK ShivakumarCongress-JDS Alliance

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ind vs AusLive TVCES 2019HOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusUpcoming MoviesTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................