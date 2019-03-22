Karnataka Man Pulled Out After 62 Hours Under Rubble. See Miracle Rescue

Dharwad building collapse: Soma was pulled out of the debris of the collapsed building.

Highlights Video shows man being pulled out from Dharwad building rubble Four-storey building collapsed on Tuesday 4 to 6 people still trapped, NDRF and other rescue teams are at the site

A man who was trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building in Karnataka for over 62 hours was brought out safely by rescue teams this morning.

The number of people who died after the four-storey building collapsed in Karnataka's Dharward earlier this week has gone up to 15. Four to six people are still trapped in the debris as rescue teams are continuing the operation for the fourth day. As many as 55 people were injured in the incident.

Senior Karnataka police officer MN Reddi shared a video of Somu, in green shirt, being rescued from the rubble. Visibly disturbed and shocked, the young man was seen walking out with the support of policemen. An officer embraced him just as a stretcher was brought to his aid.

64 people have been rescued so far.

The four-storey building, some portions of which were under construction, crumbled in Dharwad's Kumareshwar Nagar, about 400 kilometres north of Bengaluru, on Tuesday.

#dharwadbuildingcollapse

After 62 hours of being trapped in the basement of the collapsed multi storied building, Dilip being rescued alive by our Fire Force just now !!! pic.twitter.com/VildP7lPYE — M.N.Reddi, IPS (@DGP_FIRE) March 22, 2019

Over 300 personnel, including the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire and emergency forces are on the ground to provide assistance to relief operations.

The engineer of the construction project was arrested from Maharashtra. Four of the five partners of the property surrendered before the police late last night.

The building, which belonged to one of the relatives of former Congress minister Vinay Kulkarni, came crashing on Tuesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy visited the site yesterday and told the media that several people were suspected to be trapped under the rubble.

The BJP legislator from Hubballi-Dharwad Central and former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar too visited the spot. He demanded a "judicial probe by a sitting high court judge" saying he was not satisfied with the inquiry ordered by Mr Kumaraswamy.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.