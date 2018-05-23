Deve Gowda Says Not Opposed To Shivakumar Being Made Karnataka Minister The clarification from HD Deve Gowda came amid reports about his opposition to DK Shivakumar and Lingayat leader MB Patil's induction in to the ministry.

DK Shivakumar is considered an arch rival of the Gowda family Bengaluru: Janata Dal Secular chief HD Deve Gowda has dismissed reports that he was opposed to senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar's induction into the JDS-Congress coalition government - headed by JDS' HD Kumaraswamy - that will take oath today.



Noting that it was for the Congress to decide who from their party should be made deputy chief minister or minister, the former prime minister said he was only interested in the smooth functioning of the government.



"I have heard media reports that I am against D K Shivakumar's induction into the ministry. I want to clarify that who should be made chief minister, deputy chief minister, who should be given what portfolio from the Congress... I will not interfere on this issue," Mr Gowda told reporters in Bengaluru.



"What I want is smooth functioning of this government. Other than that I will not be interfering into any other thing," he said.



The clarification from Mr Gowda came amid reports about his opposition to Mr Shivakumar and Lingayat leader M B Patil's induction in to the ministry.



"I have nothing to do with it, I'm not interested. It is left to them (Congress), why should I interfere," he asked.



Even as it was still not clear about who will be inducted into the ministry today, hectic parleys are on within the Congress for ministerial berths.



Mr Shivakumar, another strong Vokkaliga leader and considered an arch rival of the Gowda family, was said to be the contender for the deputy chief minister's post. However, senior leader G Parameshwara has been chosen by the Congress to be the deputy chief minister.



Mr Shivakumar had emerged as a key man in the political drama that preceded formation of the Congress-JDS alliance as he was entrusted with the task of keeping his party flock together from alleged poaching attempts by the BJP before the floor test on May 19.



