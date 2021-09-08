Covid Risk On Mind, Karnataka Lays Down Curbs For Ganesh Chaturthi

D K Shivakumar said capping idols' height is unfair to idol makers who made them over 2 months. AFP

While the Karnataka government has permitted public Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the state, several restrictions have been put in place to try and ensure that the festivities do not lead to a spike in Covid cases.

In Bengaluru, the public festivities have been restricted to three days. In an earlier order issued by the state government, public celebrations had been permitted for five days.

Several other curbs have been put in place as per the revised guidelines tweeted by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

With Ganesha Chaturthi just around the corner, here are the guidelines to be followed to ensure safety of everyone involved.

One of these curbs, which caps the height of idols placed outdoors at 4 feet and those placed indoors at 2 feet, was criticised by state Congress president D K Shivakumar.

The Congress leader said in a statement that he agrees that people should not gather at public places. "But what is the logic behind the restriction that the statue of Ganesha should be 2-4 feet? Is this the work of those who claim to be the spokesmen of Hindu culture?" he said in an apparent swipe at the ruling BJP.

Mr Shivakumar said the order to cap idols' height is unfair to idol makers who made them over the past two months. If the administration had announced the restriction two or three months ago, idol makers would have made smaller idols, he said, demanding that either the administration withdraw the order or pay compensation to the idol makers.

Among the other restrictions put in place, only one public idol can be installed in each of Bengaluru's 198 wards and not more than 20 people are allowed at a time at a puja venue. Cultural and musical programmes at these venues, including DJ performances, have been banned this year.

Processions traditionally taken out on the day of idol immersion are also prohibited. Idols have to be immersed at home or in mobile tankers provided by the civic body.

All organisers of celebrations must have Covid negative and vaccination certificates and puja venues and temples where the festival is observed must be sanitised daily, as per the guidelines.