Over 50 Lakh Vaccinated In Karnataka, Bengaluru Sees Positive Response

Karnataka has so far given over 50 lakh Covid vaccinations.

Karnataka has so far given over 50 lakh Covid vaccinations - including both first and second doses, as per the data shared by state Health Minister K Sudhakar. The state is the 6th highest when it comes to vaccination numbers. With the second wave having well and truly hit the state, the state knows it needs to get those eligible to take the jab - and the government insists there is enough vaccine to go around.

At the private Santhosh Hospital in Bengaluru, Sharif, a businessman had taken time out to get his vaccination against Covid-19.

He told NDTV, "I think each and every person should take this medicine and have good health."

The hospital has been seeing a positive response to the vaccination drive.

Hemang, a vaccine recipient, said, "This vaccine is very much needed to protect ourselves from Covid. And as it is recommended by all the scientists and government and doctors, one must take it."

Dr Santhosh, Managing Director, Santhosh Hospital, told NDTV, "The response has been amazing. Everyday, we have been getting 100 to 200 people coming in for the vaccinations.

As per the Bengaluru civic body, we have a quota of 200 vaccinations to be done per day. Because there is a decrease in the number of vials being supplied, we are able to do 100 to 150 vaccinations per day."

K Sudhakar, Health and Medical Education Minister, told media persons, "Why are you worried about the vaccines? We are not at all short of vaccines. I have been reiterating everyday that we are receiving vaccines almost twice a week. Even now we have storage of 25 to 30 lakh doses. The Union government has assured me that in a couple of days they will be sending another 25 lakh doses. The Union health minister has categorically clarified that no state will run short of vaccine."

Dr B R Venkateshaiah, Medical Superintendent, K C General Hospital said the hospital was exceeding its daily targets. "Our target is 300 - but sometimes we are covering more than that. Sometimes, 350, 370 ...Some days it crossed 400,500 also."

Vaccines will soon also be given at private and government work places that have more than 100 eligible recipients.

Bengaluru saw almost 5000 new infections reported on Wednesday among the nearly 7000 new cases in the state.