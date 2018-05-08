Congress Pursuing Policy Of "Divide And Rule", Says PM Modi PM Modi lashed out at the Siddaramaiah government over alleged corruption, saying there is not a single minister who is not facing allegations of financial wrongdoing.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT PM Modi claimed even senior Congress leaders have lost confidence in Rahul Gandhi. Vijayapura: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused the Congress of pursuing the policy of "divide and rule", and asserted the party would be uprooted from Karnataka in the Assembly elections.



PM Modi lashed out at the Siddaramaiah government over alleged corruption, saying there is not a single minister who is not facing allegations of financial wrongdoing.



"Congress believes in the policy of divide and rule... divide on the basis of caste and religion....make brother fight brother. But people of this land of Basaveshwara will not allow it to happen," he told an election rally here in Bijapur district.



PM Modi repeatedly referred to Basaveshwara, the 12th century reformer-statesman, who is worshiped by the Lingayats, in an apparent effort to win over the numerically strong and influential community.



The



BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa belongs to the the Lingayat community.



"Tell me the name of a single minister who is not facing allegations of corruption," he said, a day after



PM Modi claimed now even senior Congress leaders have lost confidence in



"Even Congress leaders have begun to feel that the son would not be able to help the party win Karnataka. So, send the mother to ensure its candidates can save their security deposit," PM Modi said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused the Congress of pursuing the policy of "divide and rule", and asserted the party would be uprooted from Karnataka in the Assembly elections.PM Modi lashed out at the Siddaramaiah government over alleged corruption, saying there is not a single minister who is not facing allegations of financial wrongdoing."Congress believes in the policy of divide and rule... divide on the basis of caste and religion....make brother fight brother. But people of this land of Basaveshwara will not allow it to happen," he told an election rally here in Bijapur district.PM Modi repeatedly referred to Basaveshwara, the 12th century reformer-statesman, who is worshiped by the Lingayats, in an apparent effort to win over the numerically strong and influential community.The state's ruling Congress has recommended religious minority tag for the Lingayats, a traditional vote base of the BJP, a move, many feel, was aimed at splitting their votes.BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa belongs to the the Lingayat community."Tell me the name of a single minister who is not facing allegations of corruption," he said, a day after Siddaramaiah sent legal notices to Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, threatening to file civil and criminal defamation suit against them for making unfounded allegations against him. PM Modi claimed now even senior Congress leaders have lost confidence in Rahul Gandhi's ability to secure victory for the party in Karnataka."Even Congress leaders have begun to feel that the son would not be able to help the party win Karnataka. So, send the mother to ensure its candidates can save their security deposit," PM Modi said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter