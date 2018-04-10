Congress List Of Candidates For Karnataka Polls Likely On April 12 The screening committee has already submitted its report to the Congress Working Committee.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Incumbent Siddaramaiah will be "front-runner" for the chief minister post. (File) Bengaluru: The list of ruling Congress candidates for the



The screening committee has already submitted its report to the Congress Working Committee, Congress spokesperson Prof K E Radhakrishna said.



During his visit to



"The list is likely to be out in the next two days.I think most of the names will be out in the first list itself," Mr Radhakrishna said.



The party has assigned sitting MLAs, ministers and senior party functionaries to quell possible dissidence once the list is out, he said.



"Compared to BJP, we will have less rebellion. We will counsel the rebels," a party functionary said.







