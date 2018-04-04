With Lingayat Play, Siddaramaiah Stomps On BJP Turf. Will It Backfire?

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with head of Sringeri Mutt

Highlights Chief Minister Siddaramaiah calls for Lingayats to be named a religion Lingayats are 17% of Karnataka population, traditionally support BJP Some within Congress oppose Siddaramaiah's move as divisive

BJP chief Amit Shah with Lingayat Seer Sri Shivakumara Swami

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Sharadamba temple in Chikmagalu

The BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa is also a Lingayat

BJP president Amit Shah meets with Veerashaiva seers at Shivayogi Mandira in Badami, Karnataka