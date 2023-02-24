Chopped Up Human Body Parts Found In Different Canals In Karnataka

The body parts were found in different canals, said police (representational)

The mutilated body parts of an unidentified man were recovered from different canals in Mandya district of Karnataka, police said on Thursday.

"Police have recovered the hands, legs, and the chopped head of the man. We are trying to trace the remaining body parts," said Yathish N, Superintendent of Police, Mandya district.

The body parts were found in different canals near Shivara, Hodaghatta, along with Gulur in Maddur taluq and Danayakapura, police said.

Tattoos were also found on the man's body parts, police further said.

The police have registered the case and are trying to identify the man.

Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)