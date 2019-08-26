Central Team To Give Report On Karnataka Floods In 2 Days: BS Yediyurappa

Am sure central government will give sufficient funds for flood damage: Karnataka Chief Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said this morning that the inter-ministerial central team, who are assessing the damage caused due to the floods in the state, will submit a report to the Centre in two days.

"The Centre has sent a study team to our state. The team has come to study flood-hit areas here. They will give the report to the Centre in two days. I am sure that the central government will give sufficient funds to the state," he told reporters.

"The central government has sent the team to our state first. They know the situation in the state. Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman had come here before and did aerial surveys," he added.

The Home Ministry has constituted teams to conduct on-the-spot situation assessments of the damage and relief operations in the flood-affected states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka.

So far, at least 82 people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents in Karnataka.

In light of the ongoing crisis, Mr Yediyurappa has directed the newly-inducted ministers in his cabinet to tour the flood-affected districts extensively for two days from Wednesday and asked them to provide relief to the flood victims on priority.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.