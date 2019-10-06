Will Meet PM, Seek More Funds For Karnataka Flood Relief, Says BS Yediyurappa

BS Yediyurappa expressed hope that more funds would be released at the earliest (File)

A day after the Centre sanctioned Rs 1,200 crore as initial relief for flood-hit Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek more funds.

"About Rs 35,000 crore is our rough estimate. We are yet to know the actual amount. Our state has suffered more losses than any other state due to floods this time. I will meet the Prime Minister and seek more funds from the centre. As immediate measure in the first stage Rs 1,200 core has been released by the central government," Mr Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters in Alamatti, Mr Yediyurappa expressed hope that more funds would be released at the earliest.

The Chief Minister said there was large-scale crop damage and added that he would seek the central government's cooperation as to what extent they could provide assistance.

In the next budget, the state government would also make provision for more funds for the purpose and try to give assistance to the maximum extent, he said.

Mr Yediyurappa said the government would fulfill its commitment of providing Rs five lakh each for damaged houses for reconstruction.

Amid intense criticism over the delay in release of central funds for flood relief, the centre on Friday had announced release of Rs 1,200 crore in advance from the National Disaster Response Fund to Karnataka.

Not satisfied with the allocation, the state Congress termed it as a ''humiliation'' to the people of the state. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said, "Rs 1,200 crore is not sufficient. We had asked Rs 5,000 crore as interim relief."

