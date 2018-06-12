Bengaluru Panel Featuring Narayana Murthy, Azim Premji Scrapped The Bengaluru Vision Group, headed by the chief minister, was an advisory committee in which business leaders and experts were nominated

Share EMAIL PRINT The Karnataka government disbanded the Bengaluru Vision Group on June 8 Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has disbanded the Bengaluru Vision Group whose members included Infosys founder NR Narayanamurthy and Wipro chairman Azim Premji. The state government issued an order on June 8 disbanding the group, which was set up in April 2016 by the previous Congress government.



The order said that the Bengaluru Vision Group, headed by the chief minister, was only an advisory committee in which business leaders, experts and those who have concern for the city were nominated.



It added that the Bengaluru Metropolitan Planning Committee was a constitutionally recognised body comprising 70-80 members with maximum public representatives.



"This committee has the responsibility to prepare the development plan of this city," the government order said.



The Congress has retained power in Karnataka in an alliance with the regional Janata Dal Secular or JDS. Only last week, the two alliance partners in the southern state had finalised the portfolios of their party leaders.



Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has kept 11 portfolios for himself -- including finance, which had been a bone of contention between the coalition partners.



He will also be in charge of energy, infrastructure development, information and public relations and the intelligence wing that comes under the home ministry -- a portfolio that has gone to deputy chief minister G Parameshwara of the Congress, who has also been made in-charge of Bengaluru.



The Karnataka government has disbanded the Bengaluru Vision Group whose members included Infosys founder NR Narayanamurthy and Wipro chairman Azim Premji. The state government issued an order on June 8 disbanding the group, which was set up in April 2016 by the previous Congress government.The order said that the Bengaluru Vision Group, headed by the chief minister, was only an advisory committee in which business leaders, experts and those who have concern for the city were nominated.It added that the Bengaluru Metropolitan Planning Committee was a constitutionally recognised body comprising 70-80 members with maximum public representatives."This committee has the responsibility to prepare the development plan of this city," the government order said.The Congress has retained power in Karnataka in an alliance with the regional Janata Dal Secular or JDS. Only last week, the two alliance partners in the southern state had finalised the portfolios of their party leaders. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has kept 11 portfolios for himself -- including finance, which had been a bone of contention between the coalition partners.He will also be in charge of energy, infrastructure development, information and public relations and the intelligence wing that comes under the home ministry -- a portfolio that has gone to deputy chief minister G Parameshwara of the Congress, who has also been made in-charge of Bengaluru. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter