Amid Karnataka Crisis, Villas, Cottages Booked For JDS Lawmakers: Report

Fifteen Karnataka lawmakers have quit the Congress-JDS coalition.

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka, political parties have gone hunting for hotels and resorts to lodge their legislators.

Sources said today that the JD(S) has booked 10 villas, and 10 cottages at a resort about 250 kilometres from Bengaluru for three days.

On Sunday, BJP had reportedly booked 30 rooms for two days in the Ramada Hotel at on Bengaluru's Dodaballapur road for the legislators.

So far, there are no reports of any such bookings made by the Congress party.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition in the state is making all efforts to protect its government in the state, which seems to have fallen short of majority after the resignation of several lawmakers from both the parties.

Senior leaders from Congress and JD(S) have rushed to contain the damage. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy cut short his US trip to and returned to hanzdle the crisis.

"The issue will be resolved, don't worry. This government will run smoothly in the state," Mr Kumaraswamy told reporters today.

Emphasising that he does not have any kind of anxiety about the present political development, the JD(S) leader said, "I don't want to discuss anything about politics."

