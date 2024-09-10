Amid Buzz Over Siddaramaiah Losing Top Post, Aide's Remark Sparks Row

Rumours of Siddaramaiah getting replaced doing the rounds in the political corridors. (File)

In a setback to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his financial advisor and senior Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy on Monday staked claim to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Mr Rayareddy's remarks have stirred a controversy amid strong rumours of Siddaramaiah getting replaced doing the rounds in the state's political corridors.

Replying to a query on statements being made by Congress leaders staking claim for the Chief Minister's post, Mr Rayareddy told reporters, "Anyone could become the Chief Minister of the state. I am asking the media, why shouldn't I become the Chief Minister of Karnataka?"

"Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil and Minister for Textiles Shivananda Patil are engaged in heated arguments. I also belong to the Lingayat community. Among the Lingayat MLAs, me and BR Patil are the senior most MLAs. He is 83 and I am 68 years old. However, I got elected more...eight times. In this background, there is nothing as such that I should not become the Chief Minister," Mr Rayareddy said.

"In the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, I got elected for the highest number of times. If my party wants to select candidates on the basis of community or seniority, I should be the candidate. I have said it many times and there is no hesitation in making statements about it," he added.

Defending veteran party leader RV Deshpande's willingness to become the Chief Minister if the situation demands, Mr Rayareddy maintained that the former minister did not say anything wrong.

"He had stated that in case Siddaramaiah decides to step down and choses him, he will become the Chief Minister. He was right. If PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi aspires to become the Chief Minister, he is also not wrong. If Minister MB Patil has made statements in this regard, he is not wrong either," Mr Rayareddy said.

