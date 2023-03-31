Not Against Siddaramaiah. BS Yediyurappa Says Son Will Contest From...

Before entering politics, BY Vijayendra had a short stint as a lawyer

BY Vijayendra, the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, will contest from the same seat where his father had won seven times since 1983 and not from the seat where state Congress chief Siddaramaiah will contest.

Announcing this today, Mr Yediyurappa said his son won't fight the assembly election from Varuna against the Congress chief, but from Shikaripura.

"There is no question of Vijayendra contesting from Varuna for whatsoever reason," Mr Yediyurappa told reporters, adding his son will contest from "my constituency" in Shivamogga district.

Mr Yediyurappa on Thursday indicated his son may contest against Siddaramaiah, leading to speculation of a huge battle on the constituency currently held by the Congress leader's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

The former Chief Minister recently announced he would no longer contest elections, a decision that paved the way for his son's attempt at getting elected.

Mr Vijayendra has said he will respect the party high command's decision on the BJP's Karnataka BJP battle plan. However, his father, while agreeing with the decision to stick with the high command's plan, said he will tell the central BJP leadership about Mr Vijayendra's choice of Shikaripura to contest from.

"His statement (on the party leadership's decision) is correct, but I am saying that he will contest from Shikaripura. I will convey this to the party high command and Vijayendra. There is no question of him contesting from Varuna in Mysuru." said Mr Yediyurappa.

Before entering politics, Mr Vijayendra had a short stint as a lawyer. He has served as the general secretary of the BJP's youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

The Karnataka assembly election will be held on May 10. Votes will be counted on May 13.