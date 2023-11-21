4 Teams To Probe Death Of Bengaluru Woman, Infant Due To Electrocution: Minister

The minister said he would make sure that there are no dangling wires on the roads

Four teams have been constituted to investigate the case of electrocution of a woman and her nine-month-old daughter at Whitefield on the city's outskirts, Karnataka Energy Minister K J George said on Tuesday.

In the shocking incident, the 23-year-old woman and the baby she was carrying in her arms died after she stepped on a live electric wire on Sunday.

Mr George said one team from Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), another from the police, a third from the state Electricity department and a fourth, which will be an independent body, will investigate the death.

"We are conducting an inquiry by four teams to make sure that those responsible are held accountable and face action," he said.

The minister said he would make sure that there are no dangling wires on the roads that have ducts exclusively for such cables.

He said that within 15 days, the telecom companies would have to shift their overhead wires to the ducts, failing which the electricity department will remove them.

The minister said five employees of BESCOM, including two officers, have been suspended in connection with the incident.

