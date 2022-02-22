20 Injured In Violence After Bajrang Dal Man Killed In Karnataka

A fireman douses fire from a vehicle set on fire by a mob after an unrest over Bajrang Dal man's murder

Hundreds of security personnel have been rushed to a district in Karnataka after mobs burnt vehicles and threw stones after a member of the right-wing Bajrang Dal was killed.

At least 20 people were injured in the unrest on Monday, after the killing a day earlier in Shivamogga.

Karnataka, which is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, has been on edge for several weeks after a ban on Muslim girls wearing the hijab in classrooms triggered protests and counter-protests.

There was violence in Shivamogga during the man's funeral procession on Monday even as authorities imposed curfew restrictions in the area.

Several incidents of arson were reported as angry mobs pelted stones at business places.

Police fired in the air and used tear gas to control the angry crowd.

Law enforcement officials in the area said Monday they had arrested two people and blamed old rivalries for the killing.

One of the Muslim pupils in the original hijab protest in Udupi district said that her brother was attacked in a hotel on Monday, local media reported.

The state's home minister Araga Jnanendra said authorities had found no link yet between the violence in Shivamogga and the hijab row, according to local media.

The Karnataka High Court is currently hearing appeals against the hijab ban. In an interim order, the court imposed a temporary ban on the wearing of all religious symbols in schools.